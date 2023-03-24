JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will be featured in yet another show on Amazon Prime soon.

“Jackson State is known for the quality and precision of its marching band, the Sonic Boom of the South.”

On Thursday, the university held a blue carpet premier for its episode of “The College Tour.” Each 30-minute episode of “The College Tour” shows what it’s like on campuses nationwide.

On this episode, the story is told through the eyes of nine student and one alumnus.

JSU is one of the first HBCUs to be featured.

“If you’re not familiar with the show, you are in for a really good treat. Jackson State has to offer a lot of things through the eyes of some of our very talented students. If I could just take a moment of privilege, I’m glad that some of my students in the Department of Journalism and Media Studies right here at Jackson State University are participating in this tour,” said interim JSU President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony.

JSU’s episode of “The College Tour” will be available on Amazon Prime on Tuesday, May 23.