JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will host an exhibition unveiling for the 52nd annual commemoration of the Gibbs-Green tragedy at the university on Saturday, May 14.

The Margaret Walker Center will host the unveiling and reception in the Ayer Hall at 11:00 a.m.

Leaders at the Margaret Walker Center wanted to unveil the exhibition on this particular day in remembrance the 52nd anniversary of the tragic event on Lynch Street near JSU in the late hours of May 14, 1970. Twelve students were shot and two were killed in a gunfire riot. The protest was prior to the Vietnam War.

The two victims who were killed on Lynch Street were Phillip Lafayette Gibbs, a junior Jackson State student, and James Earl Green, a Jim Hill High School student. They were killed when shots were fired by Jackson City Police and Mississippi Highway Patrolmen.

Prior to this tragic event, the campus was closed and graduation ceremonies for the Class of 1970 were cancelled.

“I’m extremely excited about this exhibit unveiling,” said Lauren Shelby, Education and PR Manager at Margaret Walker Center. “It does a wonderful job telling the complex story of the Civil Rights Movement on JSU’s campus, including the Gibbs-Green tragedy.”

Shelby said they have been working on this exhibit for months. The exhibition is free and open to the public.