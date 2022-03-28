JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State University (JSU) will host the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Enrichment Institute in Summer 2022.

Beginning in late July, JSU will host 25 of Africa’s bright, emerging leaders for a two-week Alumni Enrichment Institute, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

“This program will foster the exchange of ideas and cultures between the Participants, faculty, staff, and the people of Mississippi. I see this as the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship for the Participants, the JSU family, and the larger community. JSU has a lot to offer, so we look forward to showcasing our talents at JSU and our Mississippi hospitality,” said Lydia Didia, Ph.D., administrative director for the Alumni Enrichment Institute at Jackson State University.

The cohort of 25 Participants hosted by Jackson State University will be part of a larger group of 200 2021 Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni hosted at eight educational institutions across the United States.

The two-week Alumni Enrichment Institutes will leverage experiential and discussion-based learning to provide Participants with broadly applicable knowledge about U.S. culture and society and immerse them in a U.S. community through community service, cultural exchange, strategic networking, and site visits. Participants will also engage in programming on topics such as the United States’ diverse culture and society, resiliency and ethics in leadership, and social justice principles.