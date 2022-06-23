JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will kick off its annual Louis Stokes Mississippi Alliance for minority participation (LSMAMP) summer bridge program starting July 6.

“For some incoming freshmen, adjusting to college life can be nerve-racking because it involves making new friends, self-motivation, developing meta-cognition skills, time management, and discipline. The goal of the LSMAMP program is to take the edge off by making the transition smoother. The program is composed of two major components which are classroom instruction on various STEM topics and transition skills through mentorship and seminars,” explained Dr. Martha Tchounwou, Director of Student Services, and LSSMAMP statewide program manager.

LSMAMP was designed and created to help high school students who will graduate and transition into college life and inspire them in academic achievement in the college of science, engineering, and technology.

To be accepted into the program, students must be graduating seniors and incoming freshmen. Students from all over the country will be in attendance for the program.

Students that participate will also get an opportunity to learn and explore topics such as student empowerment, presentation skills, research lab skills, university life courses, robotics, mentoring, and more. Lunch will also be provided throughout the summer camp for participants.