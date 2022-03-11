JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) and Tougaloo College hosted a FBI Beacon Conference that consisted of FBI leaders and executives from 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The event was held to further the project’s goals of strengthening community ties and improving the diversity of the FBI.

“This is the first-ever regional conference of the FBI through Beacon Project, which is bringing together 25 schools from across the southeast and Ohio with the goal of diversifying their ranks,” said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “We are collaborating to build those pipelines that will help the FBI meet their programmatic goals while offering law enforcement opportunities to our students. JSU is excited to host this historic event and we look forward to the partnership ahead.”

Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby, head of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office, said that moving forward requires an honest and open examination of where the FBI has been, where we are now, and where the organization hopes to go.

“Our students will have an opportunity to do internships and to understand what it takes to be engaged with the department of justice, said Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters, Ph.D. “The FBI is an anchor to the Jackson area, we’ve partnered in many ways but today was even more important that we sign this agreement and that we open up this opportunity to colleges across the nation, especially historically black colleges who offer the value proposition of our students to the world.”

The FBI’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion plans to work closely with the Office of Public Affairs’ Community Relations Unit to plan other regionally focused Beacon events.

This summer, the FBI will be hosting additional HBCU presidents as well as the leaders of other minority-serving institutions in Washington, D.C., to continue building these relationships.