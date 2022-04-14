JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, Interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement Gwendolyn Caples, and College of Science, Engineering and Technology Dean Wilbur Walters, Ph.D., unveiled the Brigadier General Robert Crear CSET atrium named after the JSU alumnus in recognition of his accomplishments.

The dedication of the atrium was made possible through a $1 million gift contribution from John Nau, president and CEO of Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P., a longtime friend and colleague of Crear. Funds will be used for scholarships for students majoring in science, technology, engineering, and math, including those enrolled in JSU’s ROTC program.

“The naming of this atrium is a testament to the stellar leadership and contributions of Brigadier General Crear and a celebration of his vast legacy at JSU and the imprint he has made in this world,” said Hudson. “We are equally appreciative of the generosity of John Nau, who made this day possible. Together, these men are helping to transform the academic future of our students.”

A native of Vicksburg, Crear spent his 33-year military career on active duty worldwide. He has commanded and led soldiers and civilians at every level while serving in high-level leadership positions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“This is a great moment. I feel jubilant. I have my family here. It almost feels like being back in the military. They have witnessed me in many situations and locations and ceremonies, whether it was promotions or change of command,” said Crear.