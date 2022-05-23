JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. and Interim VP for Institutional Advancement Gwendolyn Caples gathered with family, friends, and longtime JSU supporters to assist in unveiling the newly designed athletic lecture theater dedicated to the historic legacy of JSU Head Coach W.C. Gorden and his wife, Vivian Gorden.

The naming dedication of the theater serves as a prime example of the rich legacy and foundation JSU has cultivated through honoring traditions and utilizing the past victories to inform the future endeavors of the institution.

During Gorden’s tenure over 15 seasons at JSU, he led the tigers to eight SWAC championships and nine FCS playoff appearances. In 2019, ESPN named Gorden among the 150 greatest coaches in college football history. While the accomplishments of Coach Gorden speaks volumes to his exemplary leadership and vision for JSU, all in attendance agreed that his greatest support was found in his loving wife of 62 years, Vivian Gorden.

“You cannot be a Jacksonian and a JSU fan and not know who W.C. Gorden is, that legacy continues today, we see it in that beautiful red block logo and we see it in academic excellence that continues right now in our current student athletes. Thank you for your investment in Jackson State, for your trust in us and in our students,” said Hudson.