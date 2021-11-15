JSU v. Alcorn game expected to bring economic boost to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A highly anticipated college football game will happen on Saturday, November 20. The Jackson State Tigers will face the Alcorn State Braves.

Thousands of people are expected to touchdown in Jackson to watch the game. Hotels are already booked up.

“Friday we’re not sold out, but we’re closed to it, and Saturday we are sold out due to the game. So, we’re looking forward to a really good time,” said Tomekia McAlroy.

Some people said they’re feeling good about the Tigers ahead of the game.

“I’m feeling good right now, and it’s been so long since I’ve had this rush. You know, I bleed the blue, but right now, we’re on another level,” said Micah Briggs.

Braves fans said they’re felling just as confident.

“I’m feeling good. It’s going to be a good game, a heck of a game. I got a feeling the Braves are going to pull it off though,” said Justin Burks.