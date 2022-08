JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27.

This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water.

The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn Middle School located at 1311 West Pearl Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.