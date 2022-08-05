JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) has exceeded their $500,000 Day of Giving Goal, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The university hosted their 8th annual JSU Day of Giving on Friday, July 29, which was themed as “1877: For Thee Culture.” The virtual event was held for JSU alumni, students, faculty and staff.

The event was also hosted by alumna Chelle B, an on-air personality, and alumnus Mark Henderson, Ph.D., who is a JSU theatre professor and coordinator of speech communication.

The event is constructed to raise funds for the university to help improve their departments across campus, fulfill scholarship money for future and current JSU students, and to ensure that all students that are with financial needs can be served.

The event featured a virtual party where participants were given the opportunity to mix and mingle with classmates. They also payed homage to popular television shows from the 90s, including “A Different World” and “Martin.”

Leaders of JSU said they are thrilled about the goal being exceeded, which gives more opportunities for students to fulfill a better upcoming school year on campus.

“We are just always amazed on how the JSU family come on this day to give back,” said Yolanda Owens, Assistant Vice President for Institutional Advancement at JSU. “We are absolutely ecstatic on how the JSU family and other organizations help to make this happen.”

Owens shared that University Communications worked with the Department of Art and Theatre to build a marketing campaign that articulated the importance of giving in a meaningful and entertaining way.

The university is still receiving gifts at this time, and they have not released the donation total.