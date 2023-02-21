JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Elite Dance Ensemble (J-SUEDE) brought home the program’s first-ever title in a regional dance competition.

J-SUEDE won the Birmingham College Hip-Hop Division of the dance team union regionals last month. This is the team’s first win in a regional competition.

“I know that we were all excited to just go out there and do it and finish it. We turned the crowd out. They had a great time,” said J-SUEDE team president Jalen Jones.

The last time J-SUEDE competed was before the pandemic at a competition in Miami, where they finished in ninth place. They said it took a lot of hard work and dedication to come back better than ever.

“I have a standard to uphold just being a part of J-SUEDE. Because with all the stuff we have going on, you have to be at practice to learn it. If you do have schoolwork, you have to do it before, you do it during or do it after,” stated Heaven Lomotey, a member of J-SUEDE.

Bringing home the first-place title in Birmingham qualified J-SUEDE for a national competition in Orlando in April.

As they gear up for nationals, they are raising money for the trip.

“You can go to our website at www.theeidance.com or see us on Instagram, and there you can find links and things you can help contribute to this. Right now, we’re going to do a popcorn fundraiser. We’re going to sell some popcorn,” said J-SUEDE Coach and Creative Director Travis Burks.

You can catch the next J-SUEDE performance this Saturday at the Jackson States men’s Basketball game. The performance will be a collaboration with the cheerleaders and the Baby Tigers.

Editor’s note: Travis Burks is also an employee of WJTV 12 News.