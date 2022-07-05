JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Margaret Walker Center (MWC) at Jackson State University (JSU) received a $650,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation.

The grant was given to expand the university’s capacity, enterprise, and programming as well as that of the COFO Civil Rights Education Center.

Leaders of the Mellon Foundation wanted to help support the movement that JSU fulfills for their students, which is to help provide more opportunities and experiences that enhances the learning environment for those students and the community.

This will be the second time that the Margaret Walker Center has received a grant from the Mellon Foundation. They landed a $450,000 grant in 2019.

The grants have helped produce a large amount of projects and collaborations, which include oral history collections.

Robert Luckett, Ph.D., director of the Margaret Walker Center and professor of history, said he is thrilled about the grant.

“The wonderful thing is that we are apart of Jackson State, but what I call resources are limited, so we have to reach out for support so this is exciting,” he said.

Luckett shared that the MWC plans to use the grant towards their four main principles in supporting their students’ success at Jackson State University.

The MWC received the grant on July 1.