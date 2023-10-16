JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sonic Boom of the South recently announced their plans to be heard all the way in Pasadena, California.

The band announced its plan to perform at the 136th Rose Parade on Saturday while the Tigers played the Alabama State Hornets for homecoming.

“The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band is pleased to accept the invitation of the Rose Parade to bring the Summa Cum Laude of Bands to Pasadena New Year’s Day 2025,” Sonic Boom of The South

The JSU band has been a pillar of consistency and excellence for Jackson State for decades. The band has had several high-profile performances before, including during the halftime shows of four NFL teams and for President Biden’s virtual Inaugural Parade in 2021.

The Rose Parade, also known as America’s New Year Celebration, is viewed by millions yearly to start off the New Year. The parade features three types of entries: floral-decorated floats sponsored by a participating corporation or community organization, equestrian units, and marching bands.

The parade route is 5 ½ miles long. It begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Blvd. in Pasadena. The parade travels north on Orange Grove Blvd. at a 2 ½ mile per hour pace and then turns east onto Colorado Blvd. Near the end of the route, the parade turns north onto Sierra Madre Blvd. and concludes at Villa St.

The Rose Bowl, dubbed America’s Stadium, opened in October 1922. It begins after the parade ends. The stadium is recognized as a National Historic Landmark and a California Historic Civil Engineering landmark. A variety of events happen in the stadium yearly, but the Rose Bowl is known for the annual Rose Bowl playoff game set for New Year’s Day each year.

The band said they will announce more details soon about how people can support the Sonic Boom’s future trip.