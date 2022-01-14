JTRAN reduces hours of operation due to worker shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced JTRAN will reduce bus services beginning Monday, January 17 due to a worker shortage. Leaders said service will be restored as soon as worker availability improves.

Beginning Monday, JTRAN will operate on a Saturday schedule from Monday through Saturday. The service will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for fixed routes and paratransit. The new schedule will be in effect until at least February 12, 2022.

Neighbors who use JTRAN are asked to check “rider alert” notifications for updates on available bus routes. They’re advised to find alternative means of transportation if possible.

For additional information, neighbors can contact JTRAN’s customer service line at 601-952-1000. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.