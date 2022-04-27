JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced JTRAN will return to full service on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The city’s bus service has been operating on a reduced schedule since mid-January due to a worker shortage. JTRAN will resume its regular weekday services for all fixed and paratransit route services on Monday.

Route information can be found online.

For additional information, contact JTRAN’s customer service line at 601-952-1000. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.