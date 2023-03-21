JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes will be transferred to a Houston, Texas, hospital in order to receive specialized care.

Cooper-Stokes was taken to a Jackson hospital on March 9 and admitted into the ICU. A family spokesperson said tests determined the judge had pneumonia.

Due to her current condition, she will be transferred to the Houston hospital.

“I am feeling the love. Jackson is my home and I love you all; you’re my family. God is positioning this illness to get His glory. Thank You, Jesus!!!” Cooper-Stokes said in a statement.

She will be joined in Texas by her husband, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, and their son, Keith.