NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge granted a motion to dismiss the case against a suspect in Adams County for the lack of a speedy trial.

The Natchez Democrat reported the state’s case against LeMichael Floyd was dismissed on Thursday, November 2.

Floyd was initially arrested in September 2021, for aggravated assault and was later released on bond. While he was out on bond, Floyd was arrested and charged with aggravated assault domestic violence in October 2022. He has remained in jail since his second arrest.

In the written order by Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Debra Blackwell, she said Floyd remained unindicted as of a hearing on September 27, 2023. Blackwell also wrote that the delays in the case were caused by Natchez police submitting incomplete files to the attorney general.

The newspaper said Natchez Police Chief Cal Green was unavailable for comment.