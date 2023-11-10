VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg nightclub that has spent the last four months closed due to an ongoing legal battle can reopen at any time.

The Vicksburg Post reported a Sunflower County judge issued the ruling on Thursday, November 9. Chancellor Debra Giles ruled the City of Vicksburg’s preliminary injunction against Jacques’ was void.

The City of Vicksburg’s legal department filed a motion for reconsideration with the Warren County Chancery Court.

Previously, the City of Vicksburg filed a petition to declare Jacques’ a public nuisance. There have been two shooting incidents that took place at the nightclub earlier this year in the parking lot near the business.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said there has been excessive gunfire at the location, as well as underage drinking and fights.