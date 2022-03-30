JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With less than 48 hours from knowing if garbage will be picked up in the City of Jackson after a second hearing on Wednesday, March 30– there’s still no answers.

Judge Dickenson said the major issue at hand is there even a legal and binding contract in place for garbage collection Friday.

Arguments were heard once again from the mayor, city council, Waste Management and Richard’s Disposals attorneys in response to a complaint the mayor filed asking the judge– who has the right to issue an emergency contract.

Judge Dickenson said that isn’t the issue at hand, he is questioning the process of how a contract with Richard’s Disposal came to be. Mayor Lumumba issued a one year emergency contract to Richard’s Disposal without the council’s approval so he’s deciding whether there is a binding contract.

In order to issue a contract in the first place the mayor had to get approval by council. In previous meetings council voted Richard’s down twice. If it is found to be no contract in place there won’t be garbage collection Friday and the City could owe Richard’s Disposal thousands.

Both parties will be back in court Thursday, March 31 at 9:30 a.m. The hearing is for the lawsuit the mayor filed against council members for not properly transcribing minutes.