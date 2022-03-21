JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorneys for Jackson City Council, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and several garbage collection agencies made their arguments to a judge.

Earlier this month, the mayor filed a complaint against the city asking a judge who has the right to issue an emergency contact after obtaining a new contract with Richard’s Disposal that would begin April 1.

Waste Management and Richard’s Disposal have both filed motions to intervene in the mayor’s lawsuit.

Now, litigation could ultimately decide which company will get the contract for garbage collection in Jackson.

Judge Jess Dickinson said his goal is to keep this case from going to trial, so a decision can be made before Waste Management’s contract expires.

“I just don’t see the need to have a big trial if all we have is a legal dispute that requires me to look at the statues and the documents to look at the legal rights of what the parties are. I don’t see that we need a court reporter and witnesses and all that. You can just simply submit the documents by agreement unless some of you disagree that some of the documents are valid,” said Dickinson.

If all parties agree, Dickinson said he will make a decision on this case over the weekend.