JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing will be held on Friday, July 8 in the case between the Jackson City Council and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba over the city’s garbage contract.

A hearing on the summary judgment motions and/or trial on the merits of the complaint will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8 in the Hinds County Chancery Court.

On June 1, the Mississippi Supreme Court appointed retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts as the special judge in the case.

In early May, the mayor’s request for the Jackson garbage case to remain in Hinds County Circuit Court was denied.

Richard’s Disposal has been collecting trash for the city since April 1.