JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following over a month’s long hearing of United States vs. Hinds County, Federal District Court Judge Carlton Reeves issued a decision that the Raymond Detention Center will remain in civil contempt.

Reeves said the evidentiary hearing proved that problems with staffing, use of force and inadequate living conditions are still prevalent, but Wednesday’s decision specifically focused on the conditions of the A-Pod Unit.

“The February 2022 Evidentiary Hearing demonstrated that the problems in A-Pod are numerous and severe with no end in sight. For example, detainees have reported that most of the showers in A-Pod do not work, and this has been a consistent problem. The HVAC system doesn’t work and there are plumbing and electrical issues,” said Judge Reeves.

Expert witnesses responsible for monitoring RDC took the stand throughout the hearing to discuss their findings while the jail was under consent decree.

David Parrish, who is a part of the United States monitoring team, pointed out how surveillance video captured an inmate “being hit in the head, stomped on several times and dragged across the mezzanine.”

The inmate succumbed to his injuries. He was not discovered by officers until almost nine hours later, according to Parrish.

From additional findings, it was also discovered there were still major security issues with A-Pod.

“Detainees can access the roof, and there have been ‘breaches.’ As Mr. Parrish testified, detainees routinely escape, breaking out through the roof, only to return with contraband,” said Reeves.

In 2016, Hinds County’s Board of Supervisors promised to fix the problems by agreeing to a consent decree, but “the County’s word has been and still is seriously called into question on many fronts.”

Reeves said the evidence presented was “clear and convincing” that Hinds County and its Board of Supervisors have failed to follow the consent decree and the stipulated order related to A-Pod, therefore, the County will remain in civil contempt.

This is the county’s second issued order of contempt.

Hinds County’s attorney filed a motion to terminate the consent decree. In November 2021, Reeves gave them three weeks to compile their reasonings why civil contempt and a receivership should not be created against RDC.

To read the full order, click here.