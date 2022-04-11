JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, April 10, Special Judge Jess Dickinson issued a new ruling in Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s lawsuit against the Jackson City Council over the garbage contract.

Judge Dickinson said he would adopt his April 1st ruling and would not address the question as it relates to the mayor’s veto power.

The ruling came after the judge vacated his March 31st ruling, which included a footnote that said the mayor could veto a ‘no’ vote. In the new ruling, the judge said the question over the mayor’s veto power was never asked, and he should have never addressed it.

The new ruling comes days after Dickinson held a hearing with attorneys at the Hinds County Chancery Court to determine whether he should address the question.

Waste Management was also present during the hearing in court on Friday. The company filed a motion asking to be dismissed from the case.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office for an update on garbage collection. As of Monday morning, we have not heard back.