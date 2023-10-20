NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County judge ordered a Natchez lounge to reopen after city leaders voted to close the business temporarily.

The Natchez Democrat reported the Truth Lounge, located on Franklin Street, was ordered to close after an early morning fight on Saturday, October 14. City leaders said the fight overwhelmed Natchez police and Adams County deputies.

The judge’s order will remain in effect until further ordered. The judge said the owners could reopen until a permanent hearing, if they provide security.

The lounge was also ordered to stop allowing new customers beginning at 1:00 a.m.