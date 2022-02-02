HINDS CONTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After 24 years on the bench and 35 years of public service, Senior Hinds Circuit Court Judge Tomie T. Green of Jackson announced that she will not seek re-election in November. She plans to retire in December.

Judge Green is the longest serving circuit judge, and she was the first African American and the first woman to have the leadership role of senior circuit judge in the Seventh Circuit Court District. She also was the first woman elected to the bench in the Seventh Circuit.

Green took office on Jan. 4, 1999. She was unopposed for re-election for five terms.