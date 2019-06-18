Judges in Jackson remove selves from water lawsuit, having “knowledge” of case

Two Judges recuse themselves from hearing the City of Jackson’s $200-million+ lawsuit against Siemens.

Judge Tomie Green says she recused herself because of prior relationships with both sides of lawsuit.

Judge Adrienne Wooten stepped down because of knowledge about the case.

Jackson hired the Siemens company in 2012 to install new water meters and a new billing system.

City leaders accuse the company of costing them millions of dollars in water revenue, after customers just stopped receiving bills from the city water department for years.

Siemens denies the allegations.