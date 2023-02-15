JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A July trial date has been set for the woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and infant in Hinds County.

Beth Ann White appeared in front of Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Winston Kidd on Wednesday, February 15.

Beth Ann White (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Prosecutors said Beth Ann White was previously indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years per count.

Authorities said White was driving under the influence when she crashed into Allison Conaway’s vehicle on Highway 18 in Hinds County in November 2021. Conaway and her infant son were killed in the crash. Her two other children were injured.

The family of the victims said they are still trying to heal.

During a previous court hearing, responding officers said White admitted to having two drinks when she was questioned by state troopers, but she refused to submit to a sobriety test.

White had previously been charged in three DUI cases. A pre-trial for White has been set for June 1. Her trial date was set for July 17.