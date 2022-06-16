JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved African American people on June 19, 1865. The day was dedicated as a federal holiday in 2021, and people around the country will be celebrating on Sunday, June 19.

Here’s how you can celebrate around Jackson:

2022 Juneteenth Fireworks Extravaganza

It will be held on Friday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex at 105 East Pascagoula Street.

There will be a fireworks show, live entertainment and food vendors.

Admission is free. Participants are asked to bring two canned goods to donate to a local food pantry.

Lawn chairs are encouraged. Clear bags only. No glass containers, grills or tents.

3 on 3 Juneteenth Basketball Tournament

It will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Pascagoula Street next to City Hall.

The first 30 teams (up to four players) play for free. Call (601)-960-0471 to sign up.

Juneteenth Expo Featuring Bobby Rush and the MS Mass Choir + Friday Fireworks at JCC (June 17-19)

It will be held at New Horizon Event Center at 1770 Ellis Avenue. The events are free.

Friday’s events will be held in front of JCC. There will be tailgating, vendors and artists.

Saturday’s events will feature a Bobby Rush concert, financial literacy and health and wellness.

Sunday’s events will feature the Mississippi Mass Choir and Paul Porter in concert.

Juneteenth at Lacour Restaurant (June 18)

It will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Village Shopping Center at 4500 Interstate 55 North.

There will be giveaways, food sampling, coloring books for kids, an outdoor cash bar and interactive experiences.

Juneteenth on Farish (June 18)

It will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Farish Street Historic District at 300 North Farish Street.

The event is free.

Juneteenth Festival (June 19)

It will be held at Smith Park at 302 East Amite Street. The event is free.

The Business Expo 2022 will be held to support Black-owned businesses in Jackson. There will be food, music and more.

Mississippi Votes Juneteenth Celebration (June 19)

It will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Farish Street Historic District.

The event is free. There will be food and fun.

Juneteenth R&B Jam (June 19)

It will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum at 1027 Mississippi Street.

There will be performances by NE-YO, Monica & Cupid (Bryson Bernard) and August Alsina.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com

Juneteenth Celebration Victory Dinner (June 17)

It will be held at the Smith Robertson Museum & Cultural Center.

it is an invitation-only event.

Two Mississippi Museums and Mississippi Museum of Art