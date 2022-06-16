JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved African American people on June 19, 1865. The day was dedicated as a federal holiday in 2021, and people around the country will be celebrating on Sunday, June 19.
Here’s how you can celebrate around Jackson:
2022 Juneteenth Fireworks Extravaganza
- It will be held on Friday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex at 105 East Pascagoula Street.
- There will be a fireworks show, live entertainment and food vendors.
- Admission is free. Participants are asked to bring two canned goods to donate to a local food pantry.
- Lawn chairs are encouraged. Clear bags only. No glass containers, grills or tents.
3 on 3 Juneteenth Basketball Tournament
- It will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Pascagoula Street next to City Hall.
- The first 30 teams (up to four players) play for free. Call (601)-960-0471 to sign up.
Juneteenth Expo Featuring Bobby Rush and the MS Mass Choir + Friday Fireworks at JCC (June 17-19)
- It will be held at New Horizon Event Center at 1770 Ellis Avenue. The events are free.
- Friday’s events will be held in front of JCC. There will be tailgating, vendors and artists.
- Saturday’s events will feature a Bobby Rush concert, financial literacy and health and wellness.
- Sunday’s events will feature the Mississippi Mass Choir and Paul Porter in concert.
Juneteenth at Lacour Restaurant (June 18)
- It will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Village Shopping Center at 4500 Interstate 55 North.
- There will be giveaways, food sampling, coloring books for kids, an outdoor cash bar and interactive experiences.
Juneteenth on Farish (June 18)
- It will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Farish Street Historic District at 300 North Farish Street.
- The event is free.
Juneteenth Festival (June 19)
- It will be held at Smith Park at 302 East Amite Street. The event is free.
- The Business Expo 2022 will be held to support Black-owned businesses in Jackson. There will be food, music and more.
Mississippi Votes Juneteenth Celebration (June 19)
- It will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Farish Street Historic District.
- The event is free. There will be food and fun.
Juneteenth R&B Jam (June 19)
- It will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum at 1027 Mississippi Street.
- There will be performances by NE-YO, Monica & Cupid (Bryson Bernard) and August Alsina.
- Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com
Juneteenth Celebration Victory Dinner (June 17)
- It will be held at the Smith Robertson Museum & Cultural Center.
- it is an invitation-only event.
Two Mississippi Museums and Mississippi Museum of Art
- Admission will be free all weekend.