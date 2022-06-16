JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved African American people on June 19, 1865. The day was dedicated as a federal holiday in 2021, and people around the country will be celebrating on Sunday, June 19.

Here’s how you can celebrate around Jackson:

2022 Juneteenth Fireworks Extravaganza

  • It will be held on Friday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex at 105 East Pascagoula Street.
  • There will be a fireworks show, live entertainment and food vendors.
  • Admission is free. Participants are asked to bring two canned goods to donate to a local food pantry.
  • Lawn chairs are encouraged. Clear bags only. No glass containers, grills or tents.

3 on 3 Juneteenth Basketball Tournament

  • It will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Pascagoula Street next to City Hall.
  • The first 30 teams (up to four players) play for free. Call (601)-960-0471 to sign up.

Juneteenth Expo Featuring Bobby Rush and the MS Mass Choir + Friday Fireworks at JCC (June 17-19)

  • It will be held at New Horizon Event Center at 1770 Ellis Avenue. The events are free.
  • Friday’s events will be held in front of JCC. There will be tailgating, vendors and artists.
  • Saturday’s events will feature a Bobby Rush concert, financial literacy and health and wellness.
  • Sunday’s events will feature the Mississippi Mass Choir and Paul Porter in concert.

Juneteenth at Lacour Restaurant (June 18)

  • It will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Village Shopping Center at 4500 Interstate 55 North.
  • There will be giveaways, food sampling, coloring books for kids, an outdoor cash bar and interactive experiences.

Juneteenth on Farish (June 18)

  • It will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Farish Street Historic District at 300 North Farish Street.
  • The event is free.

Juneteenth Festival (June 19)

  • It will be held at Smith Park at 302 East Amite Street. The event is free.
  • The Business Expo 2022 will be held to support Black-owned businesses in Jackson. There will be food, music and more.

Mississippi Votes Juneteenth Celebration (June 19)

  • It will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Farish Street Historic District.
  • The event is free. There will be food and fun.

Juneteenth R&B Jam (June 19)

  • It will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum at 1027 Mississippi Street.
  • There will be performances by NE-YO, Monica & Cupid (Bryson Bernard) and August Alsina.
  • Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com

Juneteenth Celebration Victory Dinner (June 17)

  • It will be held at the Smith Robertson Museum & Cultural Center.
  • it is an invitation-only event.

Two Mississippi Museums and Mississippi Museum of Art

  • Admission will be free all weekend.