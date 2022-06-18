JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the Juneteenth celebrations that took place in Jackson is the “Sankofa Juneteenth Vendor Village” event at the New Horizon Hill Complex on Ellis Avenue.

Many of the vendors offered rental assistance, bill paying assistance and food.

“The point is we should get outside of our church walls and extend our hand to the people. The only way you can extend is to reach out,” said Juneteenth Jackson Expo Co-Founder and Creative Director Pastor Allen Cole.

The last day of the event is Sunday, June 19. It begins at 1:30 p.m., with a soul food dinner honoring dads. The event is free, but attendees are asked to have a ticket on hand through Eventbrite.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is providing security for the weekend Juneteenth festival.