VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Juneteenth Heritage Festival committee will host the Annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Halls Ferry Park located at 130 Halls Ferry Park Road.

The committee said attendees will learn the history of Juneteenth and its importance. There will be live entertainment, as well as several vendors.

Admission to the event is free.