JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Juneteenth festivities got off to a special start at the New Horizon Church where ten couples had their wedding ceremonies.

Co-Founder and Creative Director of the 2022 Juneteenth Jackson Expo, Pastor Allan Cole, talked about how special the celebrations are.

“The Richard Schwartz & Associates Juneteenth Jackson Expo presented by Atmos Energy is an exciting opportunity of fun, culture and creativity. It’s a big deal for us. That’s why it means so much, it’s truly the entire community,” said Cole.

Legendary blues musician and Grammy winner Bobby Rush also performed.