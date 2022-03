JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 6th Annual “Juneteenth on Farish” Festival will take place on Saturday, June 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Event goers will have to opportunity to celebrate heritage and culture on the historic Farish Street.

Vendors are still being accepted. For vendor information, call 601-927-8867.