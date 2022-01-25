MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Junior Auxiliary of Madison County will host their annual children’s benefit called “A Night at the Masquerade Ball,” on February 11, 2022.

The Mardi Gras-style ball will take place at The Station at Gluckstadt from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Leaders are encouraging guests to wear their favorite masquerade masks and best attire to enjoy entertainment and a silent auction.

Tickets are $175 for couples and $100 for one person. To purchase tickets, click here.