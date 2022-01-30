JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The old saying that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure became a reality for participants in the Junior League Jumble held on Saturday, January 29 by the Junior League of Jackson.

Dozens waited in line as early as 6:00 a.m. to participate in the 7th annual Jumble. This year, items like furniture, appliances, home decorations, adult and children’s clothing and more were available.



Event organizers said the event is a way to give back to the community.

“We have a ton of people coming out to support this sale while getting great items that were donated by League members. I feel like this sale has been the best one yet,” said Event Organizer Mallory Hemphill.



“It’s more than just a rummage sale. We are able to give targeted gifts to our community,” said Event Organizer Malinda Brown.



The money raised allows the Junior League to financially support more than 30 community projects.