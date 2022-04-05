JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson announced a donation of $500,000 to the Mississippi Planetarium on Tuesday, April 5.

The donation came after a vote of general membership in February 2022.

The Planetarium will undergo its first renovation in the last 40 years, ensuring that Mississippi has a state-of-the-art facility for our youth and families. Their mission is to make sure that the renovated Planetarium is one that the entire state would be proud of and would visit over and over again.