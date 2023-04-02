JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thee Junior League of Jackson celebrated the tenth anniversary of one of their crowd-favorite events.

Families poured into Trustmark Park for Touch A Truck Jackson. The hands-on event allows kids the opportunity to explore, climb and touch emergency vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment.

Event coordinators say the event is a fun, interactive way to introduce essential career paths to kids at a young age.

“They have summer activities, but also more importantly, the patrons who are here are getting something their children are exposed to. We have almost 50 exhibitors this year, even with the tornado relief and our exhibitors that had to go do tornado relief, we still have almost 50 exhibitors here. Children are exposed to all types of career paths on which they can be a diesel mechanic. They can see they can operate machinery. They can work for a moving company,” said event chair Meredith McCullough.

Proceeds of the event will be used to fund other programs and initiatives thar will help the community hosted by the Junior League of Jackson.