Junior League of Jackson hosts Arts in Motion Camp for youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Arts in Motion is a program that 30 Jackson Public School students get to participate in every summer.

The week-long enrichment camp is for elementary schools. They focus on art, drama, music, physical education and science. The event is conducted by the Junior League of Jackson and Mission First Carnival Style.

Everyone involved said after having to do it online last year, this year’s has been particularly special.

“Our volunteers are getting to work one-on-one with the children and getting to serve the needs of the Jackson community,” said Junior League of Jackson Virginia Hollingsworth.

“We built Ferris wheels and a catapult and science and STEM, and we practiced for the play more,” said JPS students Meigha Wilson and Elijah Taylor.

The students will also enjoy a trip to the Children’s Museum and get plenty of time to play outside.