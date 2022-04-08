JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson will host the “Where Hope Grows Farmer’s Market” on Saturday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The farmer’s market will be held at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi, located at 1450 West Capitol Street.

The event is free and will provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the community of West Jackson, as well as information on the benefits of healthy eating and exercise.

There will be activities for both children and adults including a reading room with book give away, smoothie making station, jump rope contest, seed planting lessons, cooking demonstrations and budgeting information.