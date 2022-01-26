JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson will host the Junior League Jumble rummage sale on Thursday, January 27 and Saturday, January 29.

The schedule of events and ticket prices are as follows:

Thursday, January 27 – $60 Reveal Party and VIP Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 27 – $50 Reveal Party from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 29 – $10 Peek and Purchase from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, January 29 – $5 General Admission Shopping from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The events will be held at 1187 East County Line Road in Jackson. Purchase tickets here.