VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Junior Ranger Days will return at the Vicksburg National Military Park for Summer 2022.

Park officials said the program is meant to spark a child’s interest in park history and natural and cultural resources.

The program will be held on Thursdays for six weeks. Each session is free, but space is limited to 20 participants. Participants can sign up for every session or pick and choose which sessions to attend.

A brief program schedule is as follows:

June 16 – The Antebellum South at Natchez National Historical Park

June 23 – Rangers for a Day Search and Rescue Program

June 30 – Biology on the Battlefield

July 7 – “A Family of Freedom Fighters”

July 14 – A Soldier’s Life for Me!

July 21 – A Sailor’s Life for Me!

All Junior Rangers must be between eight and 12. Participants will be selected by a lottery system. The deadline to apply is Sunday, June 5. Participants will be notified of their selection on Friday, June 9.