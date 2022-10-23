JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children and adults got to experience North America’s largest interactive traveling dinosaur exhibition.

Jurassic Quest set up shop at the Jackson Downtown Convention Center Complex. People went through a self-guided excursion to take them back in time, offering a unique inside look about dinosaurs, learning facts about these larger-than-life creatures.

“One of my favorite things is just seeing the reactions because it’s the wonder in the kids’ eye. Just seeing like this raptor up close, not knowing why some kids do get a bit scared, but they also start getting closer to the raptor and get more comfortable. It’s nice seeing that trust. That happens with the kids. They absolutely love them. It’s like full shows every time it happens,” said Melissa, a performer at the event.

Kids were able to ride, participate in an interactive show and hear the ear-wrenching replicated roars of the dinosaurs that once roamed the Earth.