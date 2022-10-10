JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jurassic Quest will return to Mississippi this month.

The interactive dinosaur exhibit will be at the Jackson Convention Complex for a limited run on Oct., 21-23 at the following times:

Public Hours:

Friday, Oct, 21: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kids will have the opportunity to train six-feet tall Utahraptors as well as seek tricks. Additionally, Ancient Oceans will be featuring pre-historic reptiles from the time of the dinosaurs, and will also feature a 50ft shark as well.

“It is a very popular event. A lot of the times during the pandemic, we were a drive-thru, and so it was a different experience, still great and still a lot of fun. However, now we are back indoors, and I know a lot of people have been missing that,” said Dustin Baker, PR specialist for Jurassic Quest.

The event will also feature rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, and interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skulls.

Tickets start at $19. Attendees can reserve tickets online to ensure their desired date and time at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets will also be available on-site.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Entry is free for children under age two.