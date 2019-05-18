Jury clears man in 2017 Brookhaven nightclub shooting death

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A man accused of killing two people at a Mississippi Walmart and then setting part of it on fire is fighting extradition to the county where it happened.

Southaven city spokeswoman Tish Clark Dunning tells the Commercial Appeal that Martez Tarrell Abram doesn't want to be sent from Shelby County, Tennessee, to DeSoto County, Mississippi. Southaven police are planning to get a governor's warrant for extradition.