JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A jury began deliberations in the case against the woman accused of killing a mother and her infant son during a crash in Hinds County two years ago.

Closing arguments were made on Thursday, November 30 after the defense rested their case for their client, Beth Ann White.

The jury did come back to the courtroom around noon, saying they could not reach an agreement. However, the judge said they needed to reach an agreement and that they should continue to deliberate.

White is accused of killing Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex, while driving under the influence. White was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI.

Conaway’s two other children, Chelsea and Chloe, were brought to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with life-threatening brain and spinal injuries following the fatal crash. They both survived their injuries.

The state alleges White’s blood alcohol content level was .273% the night of the crash, which is nearly three times more than the legal limit. The legal limit is .08% in Mississippi.

Officials said caffeine, THC, and hydrocodone was also discovered in White’s blood. The defense argued that the substances found in White’s blood are not controlled substances.

If convicted, White could face up to 100 years in prison.