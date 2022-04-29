JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court partially reversed the jury verdict that found the City of Jackson liable for violating Ruth Helen Harrion’s rights to due process.

Harrion was killed in her home in July 2014. According to court documents, she had called 911 and told the operator that a prowler was outside her home before her death. Jackson police officers were dispatched to her home. The officers checked the outside of her home and left. Her body was found the next morning.

Harrion’s family sued the city for wrongful death and a jury awarded them $1.5 million.

On Thursday, April 28, the Mississippi Supreme Court reversed the jury’s decision that the city was liable for violating Harrion’s due process rights. The court found that the trial court erred after a plaintiff’s witness spoke about evidence that was previously excluded over the city’s objection. A decision was made that the trial court failed to fulfill its gatekeeping responsibilities.

The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed the jury’s decision to find the city liable under the Mississippi Tort Claims Act (MTCA).