Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony charges

Smollett was charged on Feb. 20

CHICAGO. (WJTV) - CHICAGO (AP) - A grand jury in Chicago has indicted "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men in Chicago who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

The Cook County grand jury indictment filed Thursday charges him with falsely reporting an offense.

Smollett was charged on Feb. 20 with one count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Smollett, who is black and gay, told police in late January that he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago who wrapped a rope around his neck.

Police say Smollett recruited two men to stage the attack because he was upset with his pay on the Fox show. Smollett has denied playing a role in the attack.

