MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved new Justice Court and constable districts on Monday, March 21.

The Northside Sun reported the new districts were drawn after District 2 become too small, according to the last census. More people needed to be added to the district and modifications needed to be made to the others.

Tommie Cardin with Butler Snow created the new map. He said the goal is to keep maximum deviation below 10% in each district. District 4 now has the largest population, with 1.87% deviation above ideal. District 3 has the lowest deviation at 2.23% above ideal.

According to the newspaper, the map was approved without discussion. The board’s next objective is split precincts.