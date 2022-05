HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a juvenile escapee from the Henley-Young Youth Detention Center on McDowell Road.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said the juvenile is described as a black male, five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

According to Jones, the escapee was wearing a red jumpsuit. He was last seen running through a wooded area on Tuesday, May 17.

Jones said the juvenile was being held on a burglary charge.