JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a juvenile female was shot and killed.

The shooting happened on Meadow Lane around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the female was shot multiple times. She died at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

According to Hearn, police are searching for a juvenile suspect in connection to the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).