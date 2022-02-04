JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Music Group announced its upcoming music festival, JXN Fest, to be held on May 27-29, 2022 at Buddy Butts Park.

The three-day event will celebrate the strong musical heritage of Mississippi.

“We are grateful to be hosting our inaugural JXN Fest on Jackson’s Bicentennial birthday. What better way to honor and showcase our awesome community and the amazing artists, restaurants and innovative businesses that we have in our home city in Jackson,” said Shell Enns, Founder of JXN Fest.

There will be three stages running throughout the weekend. The festival will showcase more than 30 Mississippi artists.